WATCH: Rain is back in CNY by Thursday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring officially began nearly 3 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York cold and snow can still make appearances in April and even once in a while into the first part of May. The average amount of snow that occurs in Syracuse for the month of April is nearly four inches. We mention this because snow is in our future before the end of the week.

OVERNIGHT:

Temperatures will drop to near 40 tonight with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system coming our way from the Ohio Valley and Great lakes.

THURSDAY:

The aforementioned developing storm with its cold front will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but much colder air and eventually some snow will be developing across the region mainly Thursday night through the start of Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble from within a few degrees of 50 in the morning into and hold in the 40s during the late morning and afternoon hours. There will also be some sun during the afternoon that will develop and it will be windy with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times. A few rain and snow showers will also possibly redevelop by Thursday afternoon but they up scattered in nature.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It will be windy and turning even colder Thursday night into Friday as low pressure strengthens off the Maine coast. The counterclockwise winds around this storm will circulate moisture into Central New York and we expect snow showers to increase toward sunrise Friday. We snow will continue through the morning then taper by midday. Some rain could mix in over lower elevations.

Snowfall around Syracuse will end up a coating to an inch or so. In the hills south of the city there could be some 2 to 4 inch totals. Over the Tug Hill 3 to 6 inches are possible

Highs Friday end up in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills ranging from about 20 to 30 degrees.

At least a bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with at least a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario during this period too.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.