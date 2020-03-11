WATCH: Rain is done now clearing heads in overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT:

A cold front has shifted east of central New York taking the rain from earlier in the day with it. The clouds gradually clear out overnight too as drier air continues to move in.

Behind this cold front some slightly cooler air moves in for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

We’ve gotten away with a light jacket (or no jacket at all!) the last few days, but now it’s time to dig out the warmer coat. Wednesday morning’s temperatures will be quite chilly in the 20s and 30s.

We expect some sunshine early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures are back in the 40s in the afternoon, but that is actually more seasonable for this time of year.

Earlier we thought there could be a stray rain or snow shower at night but that looks less likely now.

THURSDAY:

High pressure builds into northern New England later Wednesday night into Thursday. The clockwise winds around the high means a south-southeast wind over central New York on Thursday and a return of slightly milder air.

It remains dry Thursday, but an approaching frontal system means some rain showers for the end of the week.