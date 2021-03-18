WATCH: Rain is moving out but cold temperatures are moving in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A storm moves south of us, and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. This will result in a wet day ending as a little bit of snow.

THURSDAY EVENING:

Rain has moved out of Syracuse and it will slowly keep moving southeast late this afternoon. By sunset, most should be dry.

The drier air that is working in behind the rain is also colder. Expect temperatures to drop into and through the 30s. While we can’t rule out some wet snow mixing in with the rain in the hills south of Syracuse, we don’t expect much, if any, accumulation.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The sky will clear out towards Friday morning with a brisk breeze. Temperatures drop into the low 20s which will probably lead to icy spots on untreated surfaces late Thursday night so be mindful of this if you will be out late Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

A strong area of high pressure will build in out of Canada to end the week and provide us with a nice but chilly day. A brisk wind out of the north between 10 and 20 mph won’t make the highs in the 30s feel any better. Wind chills Friday will be in the teens and 20s!

Also, watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces when heading out to work and school Friday morning.

WEEKEND:

High pressure will continue to build in Friday night into Saturday and set us up for a long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Saturday and well into the 50s to near 60 Sunday with frosty starts both days.

By the way, spring officially starts at 5:37 am Saturday morning when the sun’s rays will be shining directly over the equator. That means about 12 hours of daylight will be occurring across the entire planet this weekend.

Also, there will be a nice view of the International Space Station during the evening hours over the weekend.