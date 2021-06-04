WATCH: Rain moves out, heat and humid moves in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Steady rain south and east of Syracuse Friday morning gradually pulls away as the morning goes on. Be on the lookout for patchy dense fog for your morning commute.

The rest of the day is mainly dry. However, a few shows are possible thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating.

Highs to end the week should be warmer too, up into the low 80s with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny, and unseasonably hot!

Highs should climb at least well into the 80s Saturday and 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it lingers beyond this weekend. Click here for more details.