WATCH: Rain moves out of central New York later tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A cold front is dropping in from Canada. We’ll keep our eye on a wave of low pressure passing to our south along this front. This brings areas from Syracuse south a bit of light rain the rest of tonight.



FRIDAY:

The rain from overnight Thursday night is moving out of central New York by daybreak Friday as low pressure moves off the Mid Atlantic coast. We will, however, be stuck with plenty of clouds during the morning.

The brighter news is, after that cloudy start, sunshine develops in the afternoon with high pressure building in from Canada. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

WEEKEND:



It starts dry with some sun Saturday morning, but some rain is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon/evening as a warm front sets up to our south.

An area of low pressure strengthening in the Midwest will track northeast into the Great Lakes Saturday night and Sunday bringing the warm front through central New York. That means Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with 60s likely. The warmth comes at a bit of price, though, as on and off rain is expected through the day with a gusty southerly wind.

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada Monday, our winds turn into the northwest so cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.