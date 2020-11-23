WATCH: Rain moves out, the chilly wind sticks around Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

The rain we had overnight is moving out this morning, but the wind is not letting up much today.

While there is plenty of dry time Monday, we’re stuck with the clouds and cool temperatures. Temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 40 throughout the day and wind chills will stay close to 30.

Chances for rain showers and eventually mixing with some snow showers return later in the evening and last into the overnight.

MONDAY NIGHT:

More numerous lake effect rain and snow showers re-develop Monday evening, after sunset, east and southeast of Lake Ontario. Mainly lake effect snow showers/flurries will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. There could be a light coating to an inch in spots mainly in the higher elevations south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning. Lows will be close to 30.

TUESDAY:

Other than some lingering morning lake flakes, the weather looks quiet and unseasonably chilly Tuesday with breaks of sun possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs will not get out of the 30s.

Snowfall forecast from 7pm Monday through 7am Tuesday.

May get a touch unsettled Wednesday, but it will also turn milder. Thanksgiving doesn’t look great, but not terrible either. Click here to see what we are thinking for Turkey Day.