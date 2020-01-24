WATCH: Rain or a light wintry mix arrives in CNY late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The weather for this evening across central New York will be quiet. Clouds continue to thicken. It is a relatively mild with temperatures dropping into the 30s and then hold close to freezing overnight. It also remains dry.

Come this weekend though, it will be a different story with a mix of precipitation expected.

WEEKEND:

As we start the weekend it still looks like there will plenty of mild air in the lower atmosphere. This would imply more rain than snow Saturday. And with the mild air sticking around through the weekend that lessens our chances for a significant snow accumulation.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A developing, complex storm will be heading into the Northeast this weekend

Precipitation looks to arrive close to sunrise Saturday morning

Temperatures will be marginal which means a rain/wet snow mix Saturday, perhaps some freezing rain.

The greatest snowfall will be across the Tug Hill Plateau this weekend

Most likely time for accumulating snow for CNY looks to be later Saturday night through Sunday

Expect rain and higher elevation snow or freezing rain when you wake up Saturday. The biggest concern for a light glaze is in the counties east of Syracuse where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place Saturday morning.

It looks like the steadiest and heaviest precipitation falls between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and will be mainly rain at this time.

There is a break in precipitation late Saturday evening before we begin seeing more rain/snow showers Sunday morning. Rain/snow showers continue through much of the day Sunday but as temperatures are above freezing during the day, accumulation will be tough to come by, especially on roads. Elevation plays a key role.

The higher elevations of the Tug Hill could end up with 4-8 inches out of this system by the end of the weekend, with the bulk of the accumulation falling Saturday night/Sunday. Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse.