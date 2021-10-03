WATCH: Rain returns Sunday and lingers into the beginning of the workweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Showers are moving in sooner than originally expected this morning. Temperatures overnight didn’t drop all that much. So, although we are seeing showers earlier, our temperatures should still manage to be seasonable and in the mid 60s due to our warm start.

We have a front that will stall over CNY today. A wave of low pressure will move along it too. This means we will have periods of rain, heavy at times, continuing this afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A series of low-pressure systems will ride along the front that stalls near us keeping the weather at least somewhat showery Sunday night into Monday.

It’s a mild again Sunday night with lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs on Monday should be well into the 60s to around 70 and it’s a touch humid too. A rumble of thunder can’t even be ruled out.