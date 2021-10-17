WATCH: Rain showers for some, a chill for all

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

It’s going to feel like October for the next couple of days!

The air is cold enough for some lake effect rain showers to continue Sunday mainly near and north of the Thruway. While the most persistent rain showers are near the Thruway, a disturbance will pass through early this afternoon to bring the chance for scattered showers for all.

A continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest will only add to the October chill Sunday too. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday probably does not reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day! Dress warm if you will be out and about maybe picking pumpkins/apples. It ends up as the coolest day we’ve felt so far this Fall season.

SUNDAY NIGHT:



Lake effect rain showers will flare back up, mainly southeast of Lake Ontario this evening and continue overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most.

MONDAY:

The lake effect showers wind down in intensity Monday afternoon and we get a stretch of dry, sunnier and milder weather beyond Monday to carry us into the mid-week.

Monday’s highs likely only top out near 55 with wind chills in the 40s!

MIDWEEK:

If you aren’t a fan of the 50s by day, lucky for you, temperatures are expected to rebound and head back above normal once again, but this time it won’t be as warm as what we’ve felt this past week.