WATCH: Rain showers Saturday afternoon, warmer Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Showers are working into Syracuse midday. Scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening.


Temperatures end up near 50 for most. North and east of Syracuse, where there is a bit more sunshine, some mid 50s are possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure strengthening in the Midwest will track northeast into the Great Lakes Saturday night and bring a warm front closer to central New York. This causes additional rain, heavy at times and perhaps some thunder.

SUNDAY:

On Sunday, the warm front moves through central New York. That means Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with 60s likely.  The warmth comes at a bit of price, though, as on and off showers are expected through the day with a gusty southerly wind. We won’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon as a cold front swings through.

If you’re looking to get outside for fresh air, there is some dry time around midday. Check Live Doppler 9 before you’re thinking of heading out.

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada Monday, our winds turn into the northwest so cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

