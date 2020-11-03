WATCH: Rain, snow, and wind taper, stays chilly for Election Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

ELECTION DAY:

After a few early morning snow/rain showers, we expect Election Day to be pretty uneventful weather wise thankfully.

It will be cold and brisk, but not as windy as Monday when you head out and about to vote and or whatever your plans may be. Highs with intervals of sun should make it up to around 40 which is nearly 15 degrees colder than average for early November, but it could be worse.

For more information on Election Day extremes in Syracuse click here.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds in Tuesday night and slide off to our east. A warm front also moves in Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday with some clouds and maybe a snow/mixed/rain showers mainly north of Syracuse. All in all though it appears to be a mainly quiet warm front passage late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

In the wake of the warm front Wednesday morning we will be off and running temperature wise as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass for the rest of the week and beyond! Highs should make the 60s for the most part with a pretty good deal of sunshine too! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!