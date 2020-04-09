WATCH: Rain, snow, wind, and colder weather to close out the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring officially began nearly 3 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York cold and snow can still make appearances in April. The average amount of snow that occurs in Syracuse for the month of April is nearly four inches. We mention this because snow is in our future before the end of the week.

THURSDAY:

A developing storm along an approaching cold front will deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times through the morning until around noon. The temperatures are cold enough to support a changeover to wet snow for the higher elevations during this time.

The precipitation quickly tapers off after lunchtime. Some sun even tries to redevelop this afternoon. However, don’t be surprised to see some scattered showers still around.

Temperatures will tumble from within a few degrees of 50 in the morning into and hold in the 40s during the late morning and afternoon hours. There will also be some sun developing this afternoon.

The wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 mph at times.

Much colder air and eventually some snow will develop across the region mainly Thursday night through the start of Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It will remain windy and turning even colder Thursday night into Friday as low pressure strengthens off the Maine coast. The counterclockwise winds around this storm will circulate moisture into Central New York. We expect snow showers to increase toward sunrise Friday. Snow will continue through the morning, then taper by midday. Some rain could mix in over lower elevations.

Snowfall around Syracuse will end up a coating to an inch or so. In the hills south of the city there could be some 2 to 4 inch totals. Over the Tug Hill 3 to 6 inches are possible.

Highs Friday end up in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills ranging from about 20 to 30 degrees.

At least a bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with at least a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario during this period too.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.