WATCH: Rain, snow, wintry mix tapering this evening, but what’s ahead for Sunday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for anyone doing holiday shopping or travel. For those looking for some snow, your time comes this weekend.

A storm moved into CNY Saturday/Saturday evening, but the temperatures varied as cold air to the north battled with the warm air to our south. It’s all about location, location, location.

Most of CNY only saw a slushy coating to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces, trees and rooftops through the early afternoon, including Syracuse. Meanwhile, in and around the Tug Hill, Watertown area and Adirondacks did pick up a good 4+ inches of snow which made for a very festive Saturday in these parts.

South and east of Syracuse in the hills there was a glazing to even near a tenth of an inch of icing in spots Saturday with very light accumulation of snow.

TONIGHT:

Rain ends as a little snow this evening as the storm system responsible for the precipitation we saw today and this evening moves east of us. By 9 or 10 this evening, the widespread precipitation moves east and our focus will shift to the potential of a little lake snow setting up near the Syracuse area and points west across the Finger Lakes.

Accumulations of a coating to an inch or so is expected with the lake effect snow overnight tonight into the start of Sunday.

ABOVE IS A FORECAST MAP FOR NEW SNOWFALL BETWEEN 6PM SATURDAY AND 7AM SUNDAY

By the end of this weekend at least some should have a little more festive/December look in CNY.

SUNDAY:

Other than some snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario from time to time around Syracuse west bound across the Finger Lakes, Sunday is a much quieter day. It’s colder too though. Many areas won’t make it out of the 20s for highs with wind chills closer to 20.

So be sure to bundle up if you are planning to head out to get your Christmas tree and or Christmas shop.

EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK:

Heading into the week preceding Christmas our weather goes quiet.

The week starts with some sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

This will be followed by a couple of cold fronts due to swing through during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe with just a few snow showers and little if any accumulation.

In addition, it appears temperatures will likely end up staying pretty seasonable as we expect highs to generally be in the 30s.