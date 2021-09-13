WATCH: Rain stays mainly south of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Clouds will temporarily thicken back up over CNY this evening as a wave of low pressure moves along Sunday night’s cold front stalled south of us for the moment.

Some showers and possibly a storm will slide across CNY tonight, primarily south of Syracuse. However, any storm that does develop is not expected to be quite as intense as late Sunday night.

Lows are expected to drop into the 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Intervals of sun will shine Tuesday, but during the afternoon a warm front is due to pass through and could trigger a few scattered showers and storms. Any storm that develops Tuesday afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the risk of severe storms is low.

In the wake of the warm front, more warmth and humidity return to CNY as many feel the air warm into the low to mid 80s Syracuse southwest bound! Areas north and east of Syracuse will likely be a bit cooler 70s to around 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

More numerous scattered showers and storms develop overnight into Wednesday as a cold front slowly slides into and through the area Wednesday afternoon/evening. It’s breezy and quite balmy with lows in the 60s to around 70.

The added clouds, showers and few storms should keep temperatures in the 70s Wednesday with humidity coming down a bit to end Wednesday.