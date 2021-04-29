WATCH: Rain tapers to light showers tonight, turning windy too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Rain tapers to lighter showers overnight as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s.

A breeze will start to kick up towards Friday morning too as the low intensifies and pulls away from CNY.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday/Thursday night’s system, it turns windy and much cooler/colder to end the week. Scattered rain showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs on Friday will likely be in the low 50s during the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind, 30 to 40 mph, accentuating the chill.

The rain may even mix with, if not change to snow, especially across the higher terrain where a light accumulation could occur late in the day Friday into Friday night!

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, any snow should be over by sunrise Saturday morning as drier air and high pressure quickly build in from the west.

Winds should ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning.

Temperatures are only expected to reach the 50s to start the weekend and the breeze will make it feel cooler.

The dry air is only temporary. There is the possibility for a couple let day showers Saturday.

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air.