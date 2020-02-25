WATCH: Rain to return to central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Thicker clouds overspreading CNY will be in response to a weak cold front and an approaching storm system. A little rain arrives near daybreak Tuesday and may be mixed with a bit of sleet/freezing rain/snow, especially over the higher terrain north of Syracuse. Lows will range from 30 to 35.

TUESDAY:

Occasional mainly light rain Tuesday that may begin as a little icy mix in spots will give way to a lull in the rain Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers will become more widespread later Tuesday night and possibly change to wet snow late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or so of accumulation by daybreak Wednesday, but not much snow is expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Any wet snow around to start Wednesday will flip back to a little rain and areas of drizzle later Wednesday morning into the afternoon with highs sneaking back into the 40s.

An intense storm system will affect the area Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, followed by some mid-winter cold and accumulating lake snow for some. Click here for the details.