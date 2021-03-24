WATCH: Rain will taper this afternoon, temperatures stay mild

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

This afternoon, rain will push to the east. So, for the Finger Lakes and areas west of I-81, you see dry time first. After about 2 or 3 pm, areas along I-81 will be drier too. Temperatures will be able to rebound back into the 50s to near 60 once we get rid of the rain. By this evening, most will be dry.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks mainly dry as we are between storm systems. Sunshine is looking more and more likely and with a southwesterly wind, so are highs in the low 70s. This would make Thursday the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather. It could possibly be the warmest day of 2021 (so far that was March 11 when we had a high of 73 in Syracuse). Our record high for Thursday is 78 degrees set back in 1988.

FRIDAY:

The best chance of us seeing welcome rain in Central New York seems to be late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system along with its warm and cold fronts. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch to an inch or even a bit more by sunset Friday. There could even be a thunderstorm.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. It will also be a bit blustery. A cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.