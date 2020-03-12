WATCH: Rain, wind arrive tonight and continue Friday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

An approaching frontal system will bring rain, heavy at times after midnight Thursday and into the first half of the day Friday. Temperatures overnight will hold in the 40s. Most will wake up to temperatures near 50.

The wind will pick up too, especially in higher elevations north of Syracuse beginning Thursday night. Winds could gust up to 50 mph in the North Country. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties through Friday.



A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties where strong winds could cause wave heights of up to 8 feet.

FRIDAY:

There will be rain, heavy at times for some during the morning commute.

Expect a line of steady rain ahead of the cold front to swing through CNY from west to east during the morning commute from about 8 a.m. through 11 a.m.

It’s still windy Friday with gusts over 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.

Temperatures start off in the 50s Friday morning, but drop into and through the 40s during the afternoon behind a strong cold front. There will probably even be a few lake effect rain and even higher terrain snow showers east-southeast of Lake Ontario late Friday afternoon and evening.

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler.