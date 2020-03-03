WATCH: Rain winding down overnight, returns to CNY Tuesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Rain is quickly winding down and outside any spotty drizzle the rest of the overnight ends up dry.  Some areas of fog will try to form.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday starts dry, but some rain showers will redevelop after 1 or 2 pm as a wave of low pressure riding along Monday night’s cold front will move in and produce some rain across the region. The storm system will cause a cold front to sweep through central New York with some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder.

In the wake of the cold Tuesday night temperatures drop and rain may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday.  There could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two.  Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

