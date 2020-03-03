WATCH: Rain winding down overnight, returns to CNY Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Rain is quickly winding down and outside any spotty drizzle the rest of the overnight ends up dry. Some areas of fog will try to form.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday starts dry, but some rain showers will redevelop after 1 or 2 pm as a wave of low pressure riding along Monday night’s cold front will move in and produce some rain across the region. The storm system will cause a cold front to sweep through central New York with some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder.

In the wake of the cold Tuesday night temperatures drop and rain may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday. There could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two. Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick.