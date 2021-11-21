WATCH: Raindrops and snowflakes holding off for now…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Much of Sunday now looks to be dry and probably will entail some sun during the morning before clouds take over quickly for the afternoon.

Next round of rain probably won’t arrive until after 3 or 4. That means another good day to do any outdoor chores, walk/hike, putting the Christmas decorations up, etc…Enjoy and take advantage of it!

We also have a pretty good breeze out of the south developing Sunday, combined with a milder air mass and some morning sun should get readings up into the low 50s for many!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front moves from west to east early this evening to bring widespread rain showers. Occasional rain showers and higher elevation snow showers are expected Sunday night with lows near 40. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

MONDAY:

As we wake up Monday, we have a couple rain and snow showers but drier air is already building in. For most, showers will taper early in the day.

In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, winds will turn to the west and become gusty, bringing cold air over Lake Ontario. With wind gusts up to 25-30 mph, wind chills in the 20s to near 30.

Everyone feels the chill Monday, but areas east of Lake Ontario will feel the cold and see some lake snow Monday afternoon and evening. Any accumulation during the day is very limited. However, overnight lake effect snow becomes a bit more organized southeast of Lake Ontario. This could lead to 1-3” of accumulation in the most persistent snow by Tuesday morning.

