FORECAST: Rainy and chilly weather returns Monday

MONDAY:

The new work week will start gray, chilly and damp with some rain showers and drizzle. Highs will only be within a few degrees of 50. So yes, it will be quite raw to start the new week.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch through Monday evening across CNY.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and areas of drizzle and fog will likely be around Monday night with lows near 40.

TUESDAY:

It does not look like there will be much rain around Tuesday, but with all the lingering low level moisture we believe there will be lots of clouds, a lingering shower or two and possibly areas of drizzle/mist around too.

Combine all of that with a light northerly wind and there will still be a damp chilly feel. Highs Tuesday will likely struggle to get out of the mid to upper 40s.

The nicest day of the week looks like it will occur on Wednesday.