WATCH: Rainy and stormy Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Today is our rainiest day of the week as an area of low pressure slowly moves close to the area. Expect lots of clouds, more numerous showers, and a few storms.

The first wave of rain will taper off shortly after the morning commute. After a brief lull we’ll have another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Some storms could be on the stronger side with heavy downpours and gusty winds, especially for areas south and east of Syracuse. Be on the lookout for the potential for some isolated flooding where the heaviest rain falls this afternoon.

Highs should make the low to mid 70s and it will be a little humid too.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers become less numerous if not taper off towards and especially after midnight Thursday night as low pressure and its weak front slide slowly east of us during the night. Once again, it will be a mild night with lows within a few degrees of 60 again.

FRIDAY:

Thursday’s system is expected to slowly depart late Thursday night/ early Friday morning. But thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating we do think a few showers and possibly a storm could pop up during the day. Overall, though, Friday looks to be much drier than Thursday with more breaks of sun too.



Highs to end the week should be warmer too up into the low 80s with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny and unseasonably warm to hot this weekend!

Highs should climb at least well into the 80s Saturday and 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

So, if you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it’s heading our way this weekend and beyond. Click here for more details.