WATCH: Record Heat Saturday?

SATURDAY:

If you’re looking to get outdoors this weekend, Saturday is your pick day. We will have sunshine, a southerly breeze, and temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees for the second time this week. Keep in mind the UV index will be high and so will the pollen (especially the tree pollen, look around, you’ll notice buds and flowers). The record high for Saturday of 82° set in 1945 is definitely up for grabs.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase as a slow moving area of low pressure moves closer to central New York. This system has been over the Midwest the past couple of days. It will move towards Michigan overnight, but our skies look to stay dry. Temperatures will remain quite mild with lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers will begin to fall over areas west of I-81 in the morning. The unsettled weather will shift northeast through the day bringing some much needed rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, areas north of the thruway as well as the Finger Lakes region is considered “Abnormally Dry” so the rain will be beneficial. We will have times of steady rain along with a few thunderstorms as well. Most will pick up 0.50” to 1.25” of rain by the end of Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Unsettled weather will continue through the midweek as that stubborn slow moving disturbance continues to spin over the Great Lakes. It won’t be a washout every day, but the greatest chance for showers will be present Monday through Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible Thursday before drier air arrives Friday. Temperatures will cool to more seasonable numbers back in the 50s through the week.