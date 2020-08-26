WATCH: Refreshing Wednesday, humidity returns tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily and sets us up for a nice, comfy day under a blend of sun and clouds. We may even see our sunshine filtered through some of the smoke from the western wildfires transported east by jet stream winds. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will start quiet, but after 10 or 11 pm some showers and a few storms will try to work in out ahead and with a warm front. Any storm that develops could be a bit strong too with heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be near 60.

THURSDAY:

After some showers and storms pass through near and before sunrise the weather will quiet down for a little while during the morning.

Don’t let your guard down though because the warm front will have passed to our east and much of Central New York will be in a ‘warm sector’ . A cold front will then slide south across CNY Thursday afternoon. The cold front will likely trigger some showers and a few storms second half of Thursday. We are concerned that some of these storms will become severe with gusty, damaging winds and hail. There could even be an isolated tornado.

Behind the front it will turn a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday night.



FRIDAY:

Friday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two under more clouds than not. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but it should not be too bad.

While the center of Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday.