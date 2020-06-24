WATCH: Relief from heat and humidity in store for Central New York Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A cold front moves through Central New York shortly after midnight and any lingering showers or thunderstorms will move east.

If you are looking for relief from the high heat and humidity you will wake up a happy camper Wednesday morning thanks to tonight’s cold front.

WEDNESDAY:

Mother Nature will provide her own AC on Wednesday with some developing sunshine and highs more seasonable around 80. A nice westerly breeze will help lower the humidity nicely during the day which will only make it feel that much more comfy! Any showers in the afternoon end up very light and spotty.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be great for sleeping with the windows open under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start off nice, but during the afternoon if you are out and about taking part in outdoor activities be sure to keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9. An upper air disturbance and surface trough/zone of low pressure will swing in later Thursday afternoon and evening triggering a few showers and storms across the region.

It will be comfortably warm Thursday with highs near 80 and humidity levels staying in check.

FRIDAY:

Right now Friday looks mainly, if not totally dry and it will be warm, but again not humid under some sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Chances for some needed rain look to go up at least somewhat to at least start the last weekend of June. Stay tuned.