WATCH: Remnants of Bertha sends some rain showers our way Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Some tropical moisture from the remnants of Bertha will stream northward into CNY Thursday. This will lead to a better chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. Luckily, the threat for heavy rain from this tropical moisture will be well to our west over Western New York.

Thanks to more clouds and at least a bit of rain around, temperatures should be several degrees cooler, but it will remain warm and very muggy, especially with the added tropical moisture in the air. Highs on Thursday will probably be in the lower 80s.

Odds of showers and storms, a few of which could be strong, will likely be going up for Friday as a cold front is slated to move into the region. To find out more about the threat for severe weather, click here.