WATCH: Scattered rain and snow showers Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Low pressure near the Great Lakes will move north of us today, slowly filtering in colder air. While we see some showers, there will be dry time during the day; it won’t be as wet as Saturday was.There is the chance that some rain mixes in with snow at times Sunday in lower elevations. Accumulations will be minimal during the day. Where snow is most persistent, east of Lake Ontario, about 1-3” is possible. It’s breezy with temperatures in the 30s.



SUNDAY NIGHT:

Another round of moisture works in Sunday night. This is going to be the best chance we have at accumulating snow. Still, Syracuse shouldn’t pick up much. The bulk of the accumulation ends up in higher elevations north of Syracuse.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until early Monday morning. This is where an additional 3-5” of snow is possible, bringing total snow accumulations to 4-8”+ through Sunday night. Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse.