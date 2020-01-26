WATCH: Scattered rain and snow showers Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Low pressure near the Great Lakes will move north of us today, slowly filtering in colder air. While we see some showers, there will be dry time during the day; it won’t be as wet as Saturday was.There is the chance that some rain mixes in with snow at times Sunday in lower elevations. Accumulations will be minimal during the day. Where snow is most persistent, east of Lake Ontario, about 1-3” is possible. It’s breezy with temperatures in the 30s.

 SUNDAY NIGHT:

Another round of moisture works in Sunday night. This is going to be the best chance we have at accumulating snow. Still, Syracuse shouldn’t pick up much. The bulk of the accumulation ends up in higher elevations north of Syracuse.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until early Monday morning. This is where an additional 3-5” of snow is possible, bringing total snow accumulations to 4-8”+ through Sunday night. Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected