WATCH: Tropical feel with scattered showers and a few storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to be around for the rest of this Tuesday. There will be rain free periods but be sure to keep an eye on the radar if you are out and about and have the umbrella handy. To keep tabs on the radar the rest of today click here.

Also, any storm that develops likely produces heavy rain and could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding.

It is very humid the rest of today under a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 80.

Due to the flash flood risk with tropical downpours expected at times tonight through the start of Thursday there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of CNY.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few storms that are around to start the night give way to just a few scattered showers after sunset into the overnight. Watch out for areas of fog to develop tonight too. It’s a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and a few storms continue to be around midweek as a warm and moist southerly flow persists. Any storm that develops will likely contain heavy rain and MAY lead to localized flash flooding. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s and again it’s going to be very muggy too.

LATE WEEK:

The remains of Tropical Storm Fred flirts with CNY Wednesday night into Thursday as the remnants slides just south of the region. If what’s left of Fred moves a little farther north than what it looks like right now, we could not only experience heavy tropical rains, but some flash flooding too. Stay tuned.

While we expect Friday to be a drier day there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week, and as a result the heating of the day could very well spark a few scattered showers and storms on Friday. Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.