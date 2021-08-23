WATCH: Scattered showers and possibly a storm popping up this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

‘Henri’ is slowly working off to the east-northeast this afternoon into tonight through Connecticut and into Massachusetts and is expected to accelerate out to sea towards the northeast later tonight into Tuesday. A limited impact from what’s left of Tropical Depression ‘Henri’ across CNY with scattered showers and possibly a few storms with downpours.

The greatest risk for localized/isolated flash flooding is across parts of Madison, Chenango and possibly Cortland counties the rest of today. This is because only an inch or less of rain is necessary within an hour to produce flash flooding in these areas.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It stays warm and muggy Monday with at least a few showers and storms. Downpours may lead to localized urban and small stream flooding, but widespread flooding is not expected.

Highs to start the week should be in the low to mid 80s with once again a tropical feel sticking around thanks to the high levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

The remnants of ‘Henri’ pull away from the Northeast tonight with any lingering showers Monday evening tapering off.

There will be a weak cold front sliding through late tonight that may trigger a shower or two near or after midnight too, but that should be it. Lows are expected to drop to between 65 and 70 with areas of fog developing.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly, if not totally dry with more hazy sun and steamy as highs warm well into the 80s to around 90!

There could be a few showers and storms developing towards sunset Wednesday, but most of Wednesday still looks good.

Great news if you have pool and or beach plans Tuesday/Wednesday!