WATCH: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is tracking to our west Sunday. It brings a warm front through first. The warm front is to our north and we end up in a warm and very muggy air mass during the afternoon.

Showers and storms for the second half of the day are scattered. A few of the storms, especially around Watertown and the Tug Hill area, could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rain most likely. These storms are scattered, not everyone gets in on them. Best chance for strong storms will be between about 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will linger Sunday night as a cold front slides through with lows dropping to near 70.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty nice with intervals of sun and just a shower or two possible. Highs will be in the low 80s with less humidity compared to Sunday.

Late Monday night into Tuesday we will be watching Isaias and its rain slide up the East Coast. At this point it appears the heaviest rain stays east of CNY, but at least some rain and a few storms are probable from the Hurricane/remnants of Isaias and a cold front sliding in from the west. Stay tuned for more details on Isaias and its limited impacts on CNY.