WATCH: Scattered showers/storms return Wednesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure spinning near the New England/New York border will spin close enough to the area through Wednesday to keep the weather in Central New York unsettled. Even though showers and storms wind down close to midnight tonight they will return on Wednesday afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog developing too.

After a quiet start Wednesday with more clouds than sun, look for showers and storms to bubble up in the afternoon thanks to our New England storm system. The chances of getting wet Wednesday are greatest from I-81 east.

Highs Wednesday with a little sun in the mix at times will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, plus it will remain a bit muggy.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After a few scattered evening showers/storms, the sky will clear more so during Wednesday night with areas of fog developing and lows dropping into the low 60s. All in all it should be a pretty comfortable night.

LATE WEEK:

The upper level low affecting us through Wednesday will weaken and pull out of the Northeast Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will leave us with a mainly dry Thursday.

There is a weak cold front dropping in from the north on Friday. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so the chance for a couple of storms Friday afternoon is still rather low.

Temperatures will respond to more in the way of early July sunshine as highs will probably range from about 85 to near 90 both Thursday and Friday! It will also turn a little more humid late in the week too.

If you have yet to download the Live Doppler 9 app on your phone/tablet now would be a good time to do so. This way you will have easy access to the radar when you are out and about into the holiday weekend.

For a look at the 4th of July weekend forecast click here.