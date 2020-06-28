WATCH: Scattered showers, storms Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

A cold front will slowly move through Central New York on Sunday with a few more scattered showers/storms. Overall, Sunday is the drier of the two weekend days and there will be some sun developing Sunday afternoon.

Highs Sunday should be around 80 which is “normal” for this time of year and it will remain muggy.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some clouds will be around Sunday night but it will be dry with lows between 60 and 65.

MONDAY:

Monday looks mainly, if not totally dry with some sun and just a spotty shower/storm or two possibly popping for the afternoon/evening mainly north and east of Syracuse. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

MIDWEEK:

An upper level low will be just off the east of CNY midweek which will keep the threat of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms around, but overall much of the time through Wednesday will be dry. It will stay warm and a little humid during the period too.