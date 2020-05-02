WATCH: Scattered showers tonight, but Sunday is looking pretty good!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The best chance for showers the entire weekend comes tonight as a weakening front approaches and slides through. The bulk of the showers are out of CNY by Sunday morning. Lows are in the low 50s.

SUNDAY:

The front moving through Saturday night is a fast mover, taking showers east of Central New York by Sunday morning.

Sunday turns out quite nice with a nice breezy, mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a bit warmer than Saturday. There is a slight risk for a passing shower/sprinkle or two, but for the most part the end of the weekend is dry. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s or so!

Enjoy the more seasonable weather this weekend as cooler air is slated to move back into the region next week.