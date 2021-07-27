WATCH: Scattered strong/severe storms possible Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

Another cold front slides in from the north and produces scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon.

The morning will start dry. After about 1-2pm we’ll watch for storms to develop. The best timeframe for strong to severe storms to move through will be between 1-7pm.

A few storms that develop Tuesday afternoon and early evening will have the potential to be strong with gusty, damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

While there is a risk for flash flooding in Central New York Tuesday, thankfully it is a lower risk than a week ago. It is partly due to the mainly dry weather of the last days. This has caused the rain needed within an hour in order to cause flooding to rise closer to two inches. This included Onondaga County (1.8”).

South of Syracuse, the threshold is lower over Tompkins ,Cortland, and Chenango counties where closer to an inch to an inch and a half of could cause problems.

However, storms Tuesday afternoon are on the move and won’t linger over one area for very long, which also reduces the chances of flooding.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any showers and storms should depart quickly between 5 and 8 followed by some clearing during the night and lows dipping into the upper 50s to around 60 with lower humidity too.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps provide us with some sunshine for Wednesday, but Tuesday’s cold front will probably get hung up not too far to the south of us. This may lead to a spotty shower Wednesday, but much of the day looks to be dry.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front dives in from the northwest with more numerous showers and storms expected to develop Thursday. A few of these storms could be gusty too. Highs in the low 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers to end the week with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s for many!