WATCH: More heat and humidity to start the new week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its ninth 90 degree day of the year on Sunday which is tied with the average number of 90+ degree days we feel all year! This is only the beginning of the hottest stretch of the year too!

MONDAY:

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday with a bit more humidity making it feel less comfortable come the afternoon. There’s a very slight risk for a spotty shower/storm well south and east of Syracuse during the afternoon and evening, otherwise don’t forget the sunscreen!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Monday night will be less comfortable under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

A bit more cloud cover will mix with the sun Tuesday. A spotty shower/storm or two is possible during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon as the humidity really ramps up.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and expected to easily surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days over the coming days (average is 9). For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.