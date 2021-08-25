WATCH: Scorching heat and unbearable humidity Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

It’s going to be a scorcher today!

Highs soar to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again. This will send the feels-like readings well into the 90s to possibly as high as 100! For this reason, there is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of CNY, including Syracuse Wednesday. Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Wednesday starts off mostly sunny, but a bit more cloud cover mixes with the sun during the afternoon in advance of a trough of low pressure. Most, if not all of Wednesday looks to be dry at this point though so if you have pool and or beach plans you are looking good! A spotty shower or storm could form later in the evening mainly for the Finger Lakes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a stuffy night with some clouds and just a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

It’s another steamy day too with highs near 90 and feel like readings expected to be well into the 90s.

A cold front approaches Thursday with some hazy sun and a slightly better chance of a few scattered showers and storms.

FRIDAY:

We are hopeful for a dry day to end the week in the wake of Thursday’s cold front with somewhat cooler and less humid air probable compliments of an area of high pressure nosing in from the north out of Southeastern Canada. Stay tuned.