WATCH: Seasonable Sunday, back in the 80s Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After some rain showers mainly near and south of the Thruway last night, high pressure will keep most of CNY and NYS dry for today and most of tomorrow.

If you have plans to do any camping, the humidity should remain in check. No severe weather is anticipated. The nights look cool and refreshing too!

Now on to the more specifics of the forecast for here in Central New York:

SUNDAY:

Thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself, we’ll see some sun and majority of CNY has a dry day. We’ll have a little southerly breeze with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s across the North Country and the mid to upper 70s across the Finger Lakes.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

The low pressure system and cold front we’ve been watching for the end of the long weekend looks like it stays west of CNY on Monday, but will probably be close enough for a shower/storm or two late in the afternoon/evening, mainly near and west of Syracuse. With a warm front to our north, and a good southerly breeze, it will be warmer and more humid. It’s the warmest day of the holiday weekend with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.