WATCH: Seasonable with some snow showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Jr. Day):

Some lake effect snow showers will be around for many to start Martin Luther King Jr. Day which will probably result in at least somewhat slick/slushy roads, especially side streets and in the hills for the morning commute.

Drier air will move in during the day and cause any snow showers to become more like scattered flurries by the late morning and afternoon hours.

We may even see a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon if we are lucky. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Pretty seasonable for late January!

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

After an uneventful Monday night with just some flurries/snow shower or two, the next weak system will race in and produce snow showers/flurries Tuesday. It will be a little milder Tuesday with highs near 35.

A more significant band of lake snow will develop east of Lake Ontario Tuesday night and should shift south into the Syracuse area briefly late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This may make at least part of the Wednesday morning commute a bit dicey. Stay tuned.