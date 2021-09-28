WATCH: Seasonably cool and pleasant this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

After showers to start the day near and especially south of Syracuse this morning, the weather will be nicer this afternoon under some sunshine and highs likely falling short of 70 for the first time since September 2nd!

By the way, the normal high for late September in Syracuse is in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT:

The sky clears out tonight and winds settle to near calm allowing the air to cool into the 40s for most for only the third time this September in Syracuse. Normally cooler spots of CNY may chill into the mid-30s with possibly even a bit of frost for a few come sunrise Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday afternoon/evening. The leading edge is a cold front that MAY trigger a shower or two late in the afternoon and especially during the evening. At the very least, the sunny start to the day ends with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 65.

THURSDAY:

A reinforcing cold front swings through Wednesday night with a few showers. Behind this cold front, temperatures likely will struggle to reach 60 on Thursday despite some breaks of sun! That said, Thursday is probably going to be the coolest day we’ve felt around CNY since the end of May! That was the last time the high temperature in Syracuse did not reach 60.