WATCH: Seasonably mild to end 2020 in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–





TUESDAY NIGHT:

We will see some partial clearing early on Tuesday night. Low temperatures will occur around midnight before clouds increase. We’ll have lows in the teens but wake up to temperatures closer to 20.

WEDNESDAY:

Milder air is trying to return to Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a warm front that moves through by midday. Before it does there will be a one to two hour period where some snow showers or even a period of steady snow. We only expect a coasting of new snow but over the Tug Hill there could be an inch or two of accumulation.

By later in the day and into Wednesday night it is warm enough for mainly rain showers. Look for temperatures to stay above freezing.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning so those Wednesday night rain showers end as some flurries to start Thursday. Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set us up for a mainly rain event starting Friday afternoon.

Precipitation likely begins as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially north and east of Syracuse but for the most part precipitation will fall in the form of rain Friday afternoon and night. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.