WATCH: See when the rain will fall on this mild Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

Moisture ahead of a weak area of low pressure will move into central New York triggering some light isolated rain showers this afternoon. With breezy winds from the southwest, temperatures will again be quite mild as we can expect high temperatures to reach the low to mid 40s. Be sure to take advantage of the milder air while it is here! The morning will be the best time to enjoy anything outside before the wet weather arrives this afternoon. We aren’t expecting a washout, but you may want to keep your umbrella handy.

A front associated with this system will shift east tonight bringing more widespread rain showers. There may even be times of steadier downpours. Once the rain showers move out, we have much colder and wintry conditions making a comeback!

MONDAY – MONDAY NIGHT:

A push of much colder air will arrive back in Central New York Monday afternoon. This is the result of an arctic cold front approaching from the northwest. Conditions will be very windy with times of lake effect snow.

A heads up here: We do expect snow showers to become more numerous Monday afternoon with even a few heavier squalls close to sunset that could produce limit visibility at times. This could have an impact on your evening commute travels. Winds will be gusting at times past 30 mph resulting in some blowing snow not helping visibility either.

At least a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow appears possible for all of CNY later Monday afternoon through Monday night, with possibly slightly higher amounts over the higher terrain.

Temperatures will start near 40 Monday morning, but drop to near 30 by sunset Monday evening. Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning with lake snow showers fizzling late Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Wind chills will likely drop below zero later Monday night into the start of Tuesday too.

Winter doesn’t look to be done just yet as March comes in like a lion.