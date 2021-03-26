WATCH: See which weekend day is the pick outdoor day in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The gusty winds from the afternoon will slowly ease after sunset. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 pm but even through midnight there could be some gusts to 30 mph.

In the wake of a second cold front late Friday afternoon, cooler air will move into Central New York along with some lingering showers. Those showers end well before sunrise Saturday and temperatures settle into the mid-30s.

SATURDAY:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly.

While Saturday is technically the coolest day we’ve seen in a week, the highs Saturday afternoon in the mid-50s are still above normal for the end of March.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend.

Lows will be dropping to near 40 Saturday evening before readings rise well into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak Sunday.

It is windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers probably mix with then end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.