WATCH: Serving up a helping of warm air with a side of showers this Thanksgiving

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THANKSGIVING:

The rain from the overnight will taper to showers or drizzle this Thanksgiving morning and low pressure moves to our east by afternoon.  While it may not rain much into the afternoon it will still be a bit damp and mild. Temperatures will be at least in the mid 50s, perhaps even close to 60, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving doesn’t look perfect, but we’ve had worse. Click here to see what we are thinking for Turkey Day.

FRIDAY:

While Thanksgiving’s storm system is to our east by Friday, don’t get your hopes up for sunshine in Central New York. A lot of low-level moisture is left over. And, given November is typically our cloudiest month, we feel the clouds remain stubborn.

There is a weak cold front approaching from the west, so we can’t rule out a shower or two.  We feel they will be scattered in nature and light.

Temperature-wise we are still relatively mild despite the cloud cover. We could hit 50 degrees again!

