WATCH: Severe storms through early this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY EVENING:

A cold front is ushering in a line of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening. This line is producing frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain. It has the potential to produce hail and isolated tornadoes.

Severe storms will continue to impact areas south and east of Syracuse through 7 p.m.

After this point, the cold front will drop to our south and the worst of the weather will be over for everyone in CNY. Only few showers remain.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

By 10 p.m. the weather is much quieter. Tonight, we are left with plenty of clouds and low temperatures near 50.

SATURDAY:

Saturday starts out a bit gloomy but the strong may sun and a bit of a breeze out of the north-northwest will mix out any low-level moisture and our skies turn out mostly sunny during the midday and afternoon. With that sunshine we should recover nicely in the afternoon with temperatures reaching close to 70.