WATCH: Severe threat continues into the evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for CNY this evening.

TUESDAY EVENING:

A warm front is now north of Syracuse and is located across the counties east of Lake Ontario. Because of the position of this front, temperatures are well into the 80s and dew points in the 70s, adding fuel to the storms.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday evening have the potential to become strong to severe. Damaging winds and tropical downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding are the biggest threats.

Areas south and west of Syracuse need to pay special attention because you are at the highest risk for flash flooding. The ground is so saturated from 2-4” of rain the last 3 days, it won’t take much to cause flood problems in the hardest hit areas.

Because of the set up in the lower atmosphere Tuesday evening, especially the change in winds with height, there could even be an isolated tornado or two.

The threat for storms diminishes overnight after 11 pm.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure is approaching us Wednesday, so look for more scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong as well. As the trough moves to our east early in the evening so too will the storms.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.

THURSDAY:

All of Central New York gets a break in the wet weather Thursday. In the wake of Wednesday trough of low pressure, high pressure builds in. That is the center of a less humid, but still very warm air mass. With a mix of sun and clouds we could be pushing 90 degrees again!