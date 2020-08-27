WATCH: Severe threat continues to push south, turning quieter this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING:

The severe weather threat is pushing farther south into the Southern Tier this evening. There is still the threat for flooding, especially across the southern Finger Lakes where there has been a prolonged period of heavy rain.

Flood Advisories for portions of Yates, Seneca, Schuyler and Tompkins counties are in effect until 8:30 pm.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

After sunset and behind the front it will turn quieter, a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday night. There may be a few light showers and early morning fog.

FRIDAY:

Friday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two under more clouds than not. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but not oppressive.

WEEKEND:

While the center of what will be left over of Hurricane Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday.

Sunday is looking like the pick day albeit cooler overall.  

