WATCH: Severe threat is over, time to dry out

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Besides a few spotty showers lingering this morning, it’s a pretty quiet start to the day as a cold front exits Central New York.

The air coming in is drier, cooler, and very refreshing! A fresh northwest wind also should help clear the smoke out of the sky too! If you are looking to see a bluer sky return this happens midday Wednesday right into Thursday!

Highs midweek reach the mid to upper 70s with a nice breeze and lowering humidity as the day progresses too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure takes charge Wednesday night and sets the stage for a nice and refreshing night’s sleep! Lows drop into the 50s!

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across CNY Thursday with some more sunshine and comfortably warm high in the upper 70s to around 80.

FRIDAY:

An upper air disturbance and weak surface trough could trigger a spotty shower or two Friday, especially north and east of Syracuse. Highs to round out the week are expected to be very pleasant mid to upper 70s with no humidity issues either!

Needless to say, the overall drier weather anticipated for the last half of the week is definitely welcome news and needed across CNY.