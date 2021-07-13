WATCH: Severe threat moves east of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A strong line of storms is continuing to pass through CNY. If you are along or west of I-81 the severe threat is over. Their is still heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail possible with the storms moving through Lewis, Oneida, Madison and Chenango counties just before 11 pm. Localized flooding continues to be a concern with the heavy rain and very saturated soil.

Areas south and west of Syracuse need to pay special attention because you are at the highest risk for flash flooding. The ground is so saturated from 2-4” of rain the last 3 days, it won’t take much to cause flood problems in the hardest hit areas.

Because of the set up in the lower atmosphere Tuesday evening, especially the change in winds with height, there could even be an isolated tornado or two.

The threat for severe weather will be over by midnight.

WEDNESDAY:

We have a trough of low pressure approaching us Wednesday, so look for more scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong as well. As the trough moves to our east early in the evening so too will the storms.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.

THURSDAY:

All of Central New York gets a break in the wet weather Thursday. In the wake of Wednesday trough of low pressure, high pressure builds in. That is the center of a less humid, but still very warm air mass. With a mix of sun and clouds we could be pushing 90 degrees again!