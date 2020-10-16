WATCH: Showers and clouds depart, the chill moves in for tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers and clouds will finally begin to depart CNY from west to east and winds will become light. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s.

This is cold enough for some patchy frost to form. For areas where the growing season hasn’t ended yet, there is a Frost Advisory Friday night through Saturday morning where temperatures are forecast to drop to close to freezing. This includes Onondaga, Oswego, Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties.

WEEKEND:

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday still appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.

There could be a couple showers across the Tug Hill Saturday but most stay dry with some sunshine. Everyone will feel the cool weather as temperatures are still in the 50s.

It gets a little warmer and stays dry for Sunday before another front brings some rain Sunday night into Monday.