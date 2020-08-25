WATCH: Showers and storms arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Another warm and muggy night will be felt in CNY tonight. A few showers and storms will move in again towards Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. Lows will be near 70.

TUESDAY:

Changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through during the midday. A few showers and a storm or two will scoot through Central New York Tuesday morning and midday as that cold front races through the area.

The chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday is quite low, but any storm that does develop Tuesday morning and midday MAY contain a damaging wind gust and possibly hail.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in Tuesday afternoon/evening! Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s but readings will fall into the 70s to round out the day.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more active and warmer later in the week as we watch a warm front Thursday with shower and tropical moisture from Laura. While the center of Laura stays well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.